Bill Cosby’s New Sexual-Assault Trial Set for November

Less than three weeks after Bill Cosby’s original sexual-assault trial ended with a deadlocked jury, Montgomery County Judge Steven T. O’Neill has set a date for Cosby’s retrial. The second trial will begin this fall, on November 6, 2017, exactly four months from today. The first trial for the alleged 2004 sexual assault of Andrea Constand lasted a little over a week, with 52 hours of jury deliberations that could not come up with a verdict. An attorney for Cosby, 79, had previously cast doubt that a retrial would occur. Jurors in the original trial have declined to reveal the breakdown of their vote to avoid influencing the new jury, but have suggested they were leaning toward conviction. Cosby is charged with three counts of aggravated indecent sexual assault that carry a maximum ten-year sentence each.