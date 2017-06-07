Latest News from Vulture

7 mins ago

There’s A Bidding War Going On For A ‘Tentpole Film’ Version Of Swan Lake

This is definitely a choice.

17 mins ago

Game of Thrones Season 7 Will Have Jon Snow and Sansa Stark ‘Power Struggling’

The family reunion is over.

6:42 p.m.

The ADL Criticizes Jay-Z’s ‘The Story of O.J.’ Lyrics for Anti-Semitism

The Anti-Defamation League is concerned it promotes damaging stereotypes of Jewish people.

5:52 p.m.

Hawaii Five-0 Showrunner Defends CBS in Salary Dispute That Led to Stars’ Exits

Peter Lenkov said the stars were offered “unprecedented” raises, though reportedly the offer was not parity with their co-stars.

5:26 p.m.

Bill Cosby’s New Sexual-Assault Trial Set for November

The original trial ended with the jury deadlocked after 52 hours of deliberations.

4:37 p.m.

Emma Stone Discusses Battle of the Sexes’ Parallels to Trump’s Election

“It still feels like we’re in a bad dream.”

4:14 p.m.

Jay-Z’s 4:44 Physical Edition Is Out Friday With the Songs Heard in the Teasers

One’s apparently called “Blue’s Freestyle / We Family.”

3:45 p.m.

Ava DuVernay Is Directing a Netflix Mini-series About the Central Park Five

The limited series will be co-produced in part by Oprah Winfrey.

3:06 p.m.

Tyler, the Creator’s Next Album Has Quite the Title

It’s out July 21.

3:04 p.m.

The Result of Vice Principals’ First-Season Cliffhanger, Revealed

What happened to Gamby?

2:00 p.m.

Spider-Man’s Vulture Is the Best Marvel Movie Villain in Years

He seems like the first superhero villain who might’ve voted for Trump.

1:43 p.m.

LCD Soundsystem’s Gavin Russom Comes Out As Transgender

“This is my fifth decade being alive and in each of those decades, there’s been a time where I’ve tried to say, ‘Hey, I think I’m transgender!’”

1:37 p.m.

Ted Leo Shares a New Song and a Heartbreaking Story of Childhood Sexual Assault

He discusses his past assault and his new album, The Hanged Man, in a new profile.

1:37 p.m.

Carrie Preston’s 10 Favorite Books

The books The Good Fight star would take to a desert island.

1:26 p.m.

People Are Mad at Andrew Garfield for This Comment About Sexuality

Some people found his remarks to be insensitive.

1:20 p.m.

Can You Still Write a Novel About Love? Catherine Lacey’s The Answers

The marriage plot has yielded to narratives centered on trauma, friendship, and artistic fulfillment.

1:09 p.m.

Patton Oswalt and Meredith Salenger Are Engaged

The comedian and actress went public with their relationship last month.

12:59 p.m.

9 Startling Differences Between Spider-Man’s Vulture and Vulture the Website

There is not a single editor at Vulture who would get mad at Tyne Daly, for any reason.

12:53 p.m.

SoundCloud Plans to Forge Ahead Independently, Lays Off Near Half of Its Staff

SoundCloud just slashed 40 percent of its staff to avoid being bought by a major streaming company.

12:00 p.m.

The Best Show on TV Is Twin Peaks: The Return

No other series takes as many chances.