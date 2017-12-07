Photo: Matt Kennedy/Marvel Studios

Countdown to Black History Month: Marvel’s Black Panther movie is still months away (mark your calendars for February 16, 2018!), but a set of new stills from Entertainment Weekly continues to tease just how glorious this movie will be. Directed by Ryan Coogler and starring Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther tells the story of T’Challa, king of the fictional African nation of Wakanda, in his journey to take the throne as a head of state and a superhero simultaneously. Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige told Vulture that seeing this cast — comprised of Angela Bassett, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Michael B. Jordan, Forest Whitaker, Daniel Kaluuya, Andy Serkis, and Martin Freeman — come together was amazing, and taking a look at these stills, it’s impossible not to agree. Here are several totally normal reactions to these photos.

Please believe me when I say that this photo conceived me, gave birth to me, and then sent me a bill for wasting Lupita’s precious time. (I would pay that bill, by the way. Happily.)

This is a photo of a date I was stunningly not invited to.

Yellow, a color invented by Mahershala Ali, heard the Beyoncé song “Upgrade U” and began working exclusively with Lupita Nyong’o and Danai Gurira.

(Charlize Theron don’t read this.)

To everyone else: Angela! Bassett! In! White! Locs!

Two white dudes who used to be in The Hobbit, idk.

This photo of Nyong’o, as Nikia, Black Panther’s love interest, and her sister Shuri, a weapons developer, has single-handedly brought shoulder pads back into fashion.

This photo of Chadwick Boseman and Michael B. Jordan came with me to the club and danced with another girl right in front of me, and yet when this photo asked if I was still excited for Black Panther’s release I said “Bet.”