Blade Runner 2049 Trailer: There’s a Replicant on the Loose

The second trailer for Denis Villeneuve’s Blade Runner sequel Blade Runner 2049 is here, and Harrison Ford seems about as grumpy as you’d expect. Ryan Gosling and Jared Leto (who’s donning absolutely monstrous pupils) are both on the hunt for the reclusive blade runner, with Leto deploying a replicant to find the LAPD officers. Gosling plays Officer K, a young officer digging into Rick Deckard’s secrets. Blade Runner 2049 is out October 6.