Ben Stiller Is a Sad Dad Named Brad in the Brad’s Status Trailer

Being a dad is all the rage these days. The trailer for writer-director Mike White’s Brad’s Status leans into the cultural obsession with dads, though good luck finding a true dad bod on any of these actors. Ben Stiller stars as the titular Brad, a sad dad who, while touring colleges with his son Troy (Austin Abrams), reflects upon his life and his envy of his much more successful, not very nice friends from college, played by Jemaine Clement, Luke Wilson, and Michael Sheen (who are possibly dads, though this cannot be confirmed). Offering a heartfelt look at a father-son bond with some surprisingly woke dad commentary — at one point in the trailer Stiller is told “You still think that the world was made for you” — Brad’s Status is out September 15.

