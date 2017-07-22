Captain Marvel Will Be Set In The 1990s, And Feature A Pre-Eyepatch Nick Fury

Despite Disney’s D23 conference happening just a week ago, Marvel came to Comic-Con to break news and steal the show with clips, casting announcements, and plot details for its upcoming movies. We now know that Captain Marvel, starring Brie Larson, will take place in the 1990s. It’s also been confirmed that Samuel L. Jackson will be returning as Nick Fury in that movie, and — twist! — he’ll have two good eyes! But who will Fury and Carol Danvers be squaring off against? The studio announced Captain Marvel will introduce the Skrulls, an alien race of shape-shifters from the planet Throneworld, to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Marvel’s first female-lead superhero feature is set to arrive in March of 2019, and is being directed by Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden of Mississippi Grind.
Comments