Chance the Rapper Wrote a Poem for His Emotional Tiny Desk Concert Debut

Chance the Rapper caused quite the commotion in the NPR offices last month when he gave an unannounced Tiny Desk Concert that sent the entire staff racing down the stairwell. The frenzy was worth it: For his Tiny Desk debut, Chance went above and beyond the usual intimacy of the series and wrote an original poem titled “The Other Side” for NPR — something he says he hasn’t done in years — during the cab ride from his hotel to their offices the morning of the taping. Chance swears his sobering twist on the grass-is-greener proverb has humor, but its funniest moment comes when someone over the office loudspeaker accidentally interrupts him. Chance also performed “Juke Jam” and dedicated a cover of Stevie Wonder’s “They Won’t Go When I Go” to “somebody close to me who just lost somebody close to them.” Hopefully NPR stocked up on tissues.