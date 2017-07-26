Charlie Puth, Lionel Richie Eyed for American Idol Reboot

With Ryan Seacrest confirmed to host, ABC’s American Idol reboot is starting to take shape. But who will join anchor judge Katy Perry to fill out Idol’s holy trinity? Charlie Puth and Lionel Richie are leading the short list, according to TMZ. Luke Bryan is also in consideration, and Keith Urban is an Idol vet who could return as an alternate. Per TMZ, “show execs will meet with ABC this week to finalize their choices and make offers.” According to Variety, ABC might add an additional judge to the traditional trio, so maybe there’s room for them all.
