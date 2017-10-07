Christina Hendricks Cast Alongside Retta and Mae Whitman in NBC’s Good Girls

It’s been over two years since Christina Hendricks took her bow as Joan Holloway on Mad Men and, while she has had terrific turns on Hap and Leonard and the deeply underrated Another Period, she has yet to find her next knockout TV role. Hopefully NBC’s midseason drama Good Girls will be Hendricks’ magic bullet, or at least the bullet Hendricks, Retta and Arrested Development’s Mae Whitman use to take over a supermarket. According to Deadline, the show stars the trio as a group of suburban moms who “decide it’s time to stick up for themselves by robbing the local supermarket at (toy) gunpoint. But when the manager catches a glimpse of one of them and the loot is far more than they expected, it doesn’t take long for the three best friends to realize the perfect getaway will be harder than they think.” Hendricks replaces Colony actress Kathleen Rose Perkins, who played the role in the show’s original pilot, and, as any fan of Fresh Off the Boat or Episodes can attest, is herself also a phenomenal girl.
