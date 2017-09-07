Photo: Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images

In case you were skeptical as to whether Harry Styles really earned his part in the upcoming movie Dunkirk, allow Christopher Nolan to convince you — because if this revelation won’t, it’s unlikely anything will. On Friday, the Oscar-nominated director bluntly told the Associated Press that he didn’t think Styles was a big deal when he first cast him. “I don’t think I was that aware really of how famous Harry was,” Nolan explained. “I mean, my daughter had talked about him. My kids talked about him, but I wasn’t really that aware of it.” Whether or not you believe Nolan, this raises all kinds of questions. Is this part of an elaborate campaign to bolster Styles’s acting bona fides? Was Styles cast mainly to satisfy the demands of Nolan’s reportedly 1D-loving family? Who else on the Dunkirk set didn’t realize whose presence they’d be acting in? It was only a matter of time before the Dunkirk discourse came to be dominated by Mr. Harry Styles.