For his next movie, 15:17 to Paris, Clint Eastwood found his stars beyond Hollywood: The director has asked the movie’s real-life subjects — a trio of U.S. soldiers responsible for foiling a terrorist attack on a train traveling from Brussels to Paris — to star as themselves. After a casting search, Eastwood and Warner Bros. have tapped Anthony Sadler, Alek Skarlatos, and Spencer Stone to play themselves. Per Variety: “Sources say that, while the three will have good sized roles, the film is expected to begin during their childhood and show their friendship leading up to the moment that changed their lives. That means the roles will not be full-on leads.” The casting news is a reversal for the movie, which was reportedly eyeing Kyle Gallner, Jeremie Harris, and Alexander Ludwig to star. Jenna Fischer, Judy Greer, and Ray Corasani will co-star, with Paul-Mikel Williams, Max Ivutin, Bryce Gheisa, Cole Eichenberger, and William Jennings playing younger versions of the soldiers.
Comments