1 min ago

All Hail Kyle MacLachlan’s Twin Peaks Press Tour

Damn fine memes.

5 mins ago

Why Playing House’s Cancer Story Is So Unusually Well Done

It’s the rare cancer story that’s more interested in how to deal with cancer as a crisis of friendship and the self than it is in the cancer itself.

2:35 p.m.

4 Networks That Have the Most to Gain by Winning an Emmy

For some players, it really will be an honor just to be nominated at all.

1:52 p.m.

The L Word Is Getting a Sequel at Showtime, So Cross Your Fingers, Dana Fans

Here’s hoping for a new theme song! (Sorry, Betty.)

1:44 p.m.

Hug of Thunder Is Broken Social Scene’s Unexpected Protest Album

After years away, Broken Social Scene have reunited for Hug of Thunder, a dense and often great album that features every single member.

1:43 p.m.

Lucy Liu Will Direct the Luke Cage Season-2 Premiere

Liu has previously directed episodes of Elementary and Graceland, as well as a short film.

1:39 p.m.

Clint Eastwood Casts 15:17 to Paris Subjects to Play Themselves

The roles will reportedly not be full-on leads.

1:13 p.m.

The PlayStation 5 Is Likely Years Away, So You Might As Well Grab a PS4 Slim

A good deal should dissuade you from any temptation to wait for the next generation.

1:07 p.m.

Could War for the Planet of the Apes Finally Win the Series an Effects Oscar?

The series is a special-effects triumph, but has gone zero-for-two on Oscar night so far.

12:56 p.m.

The Winds of Winter: Everything We’ve Learned From the Preview Chapters

While you wait for George R.R. Martin’s next book, dive into the 11 preview chapters released so far.

12:38 p.m.

5 Things We Want to See in The Fosters Season 5

More Aaron, please!

12:00 p.m.

The Returning Stars of Twin Peaks, Then and Now

Everyone looks great.

11:45 a.m.

Your Guide to All of the Bands in Twin Peaks

The old Roadhouse is a musical epicenter.

11:21 a.m.

Please Don’t Drag David Bowie Into the Debate Over LCD Soundsystem’s Reunion

Just leave him out of this, please.

10:40 a.m.

New Owner of Lena Dunham’s Dog Lamby Speaks Out About Adopting Him

“Lamby is living a great life and has shown tremendous progress.”

10:38 a.m.

Sorry, Marrying You Just Isn’t Idris Elba’s ‘Life’s Calling’

Perhaps he was put on this Earth to be admired by all, but attainable by none.

10:30 a.m.

With Game of Thrones Out of the Emmy Race, Which Dramas Could Get Nominated?

Here are the seven that have the strongest shot.

10:21 a.m.

The Stranger Things Season-2 Poster Threatens a ‘Bigger, Sinister Entity’

Season two arrives October 27.

9:38 a.m.

Did Game of Thrones’ Costume Designer Just Reveal a Major Season-7 Spoiler?

It seems there’s a lot of traveling ahead.

8:50 a.m.

Man Arrested for Threatening to Attack Ariana Grande’s Costa Rica Concert

The concert went ahead as planned, with heightened security.