TONIGHT: The President's morning tweets are often crazy, but seldom as cruel as the pronouncement he made this morning. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/196q1P6Uo6 — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) July 27, 2017

Stephen Colbert opened the Late Show on Wednesday night, as he often does, by addressing the latest tweet from Donald Trump. However, the comedian was particularly outraged by the president’s Twitter announcement banning all transgender troops from serving in the U.S. military. “Today he went from crazy to cruel,” Colbert said. He then quoted the president’s social-media posts in full, before looking into the camera and saying, “Fuck you.”