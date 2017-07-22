Stephen Colbert knows a thing or two about the Trump family’s ties with Russia, so is it really so implausible to believe that Donald Trump Jr.’s pesky email situation seems to be lifted straight from the classic tale of Ocean’s Eleven? Think about it. These varied cast of email characters include all of your classic heist movie tropes — The Master of Disguise! The One Woman! The Bumbling Rich Kid Trying to Prove Himself to His Dad! Just swap out Ocean’s for Collusion’s, and find someone to eat as much as Brad Pitt did in the Rat Pack remake, and you’ll be good to go.
