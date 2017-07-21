Here’s a sentence that would have been totally incomprehensible one year ago today: Stephen Colbert made it to the scene of the president’s rumored golden shower. It’s been six months since BuzzFeed News first published the now-infamous 35-page report containing provocative rumors about Donald Trump (notably, that Trump stayed in the presidential suite of Moscow’s Ritz Carlton where the Obamas had once stayed and hired prostitutes to “perform a ‘golden shower’ (urination) show in front of him” as a sign of disrespect to the former president). No one in the media has verified this claim — or, in Colbert’s words, found the “pee pee tape” that must exist assuming the hotel is under surveillance — so he’s tracking it down. Take a tour of the Ritz’s presidential suite with Colbert: “When you’re in this room, I don’t know how to describe it,” Colbert says. “You’re soaked in history.”
