Latest News from Vulture

2 mins ago

Movie Review: Landline Is a Gentle Nostalgia Piece From the Obvious Child Duo

Jenny Slate investigates infidelity in Giuliani’s New York.

9 mins ago

Why Is the Cassette Tape All Over Pop Culture?

We consider fewer than 13 reasons why.

22 mins ago

Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk Is Getting Outstanding Reviews. But Can It Be a Hit?

What are the prospects for a $150 million war film based on a battle few Americans have heard of?

10:03 a.m.

Bad Boy Justin Bieber Banned From Performing in China for ‘Bad Behavior’

Is it too late now to say 对不起？

9:41 a.m.

Lana Del Rey and Stevie Nicks Share ‘Beautiful Problems’

Lana Del Rey and Stevie Nicks collaborate on a duet about hard love called “Beautiful People Beautiful Problems.”

9:33 a.m.

Twin Peaks’ Amy Shiels on Her Tragic Backstory for Candie

“When you come from something as awful and dreadful as that, you can appreciate everything as much as Candie does.”

9:31 a.m.

Colbert Reports From the Room Where Trump’s Golden Shower May Have Happened

“You’re soaked in history.”

2:09 a.m.

American Horror Story Reveals Its Season 7 Title

It makes a lot of sense when you think about it.

12:19 a.m.

The Real Hero of Marvel’s Inhumans Comic-Con Trailer Is Medusa’s Strangling Hair

Marvel’s Inhumans debuts its first two episodes in IMAX theaters on September 1.

Yesterday at 11:30 p.m.

SNL Cast Members Tell Us Why They Made Brigsby Bear a Bizarre Tragicomedy

The upcoming film balances honest emotion and humor in this earnest story.

Yesterday at 10:47 p.m.

Rocko’s Modern Life Reboot Trailer Deals With All the New Changes Since the ’90s

“I don’t think we’re in the ’90s anymore.”

Yesterday at 10:42 p.m.

Will Smith on His Netflix Film: ‘You Almost Can’t Make New Movie Stars Anymore’

Why has the former king of the box office made his new action film for Netflix? “This new world is almost like a friendship with the fans.”

Yesterday at 10:41 p.m.

The Producers of HBO’s Confederate Respond to the Backlash

“We all knew it was coming.”

Yesterday at 10:23 p.m.

Noah Hawley Is Developing a Doctor Doom Movie at Fox

The world of the Fantastic Four is not totally dead!

Yesterday at 10:02 p.m.

Nashville Recap: Slap Happy

If Scarlett doesn’t want Gunnar now, she never will.

Yesterday at 9:44 p.m.

The Stories Behind 3 Creepy Annabelle: Creation Scenes

The cast and director talked doll horror and ripped pants.

Yesterday at 9:35 p.m.

Battlestar Galactica Writers Talk About How They Would Make a Trump-Era BSG

There would most likely be a “crazy, unqualified captain” plot line.

Yesterday at 8:39 p.m.

Will Smith Teams Up With an Orc in the Trailer for the Sci-Fi Film Bright

Elves, and orcs, and fairies, oh my!

Yesterday at 5:24 p.m.

Remembering Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington

The Linkin Park front man added a new sensibility and emotional heft to the band.

Yesterday at 5:12 p.m.

Watch Halle Berry Do Comic-Con the Right Way: By Pounding Bourbon

Fox’s Kingsman panel featured enjoyably tipsy cast chemistry.