Lucasfilm Animation is kicking off a new venture highlighting the women of Star Wars with Forces of Destiny, a weeklong series of short films narrated by Maz Kanata (Lupita Nyong’o). The premiere episode, which launched Monday, centers on Rey as she tries to fend off a Nightwatcher worm trying to devour BB-8. It’s a nice little short, playing as a mini–origin story for the character and providing an early glimpse of how she uses the Force. It’s also a wonderful reprisal for Daisy Ridley; even though it’s a voice-only performance, it’s the perfect bite-size reminder of how good she is in the role, ahead of The Last Jedi’s release on December 15.