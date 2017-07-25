Latest News from Vulture

8:50 a.m.

Daniel Craig Will Reportedly Tolerate Being James Bond Again After All

It’s a “done deal.”

8:32 a.m.

Justin Bieber Cancels the Rest of His Purpose Tour to Ride Bikes

Due to “unforeseen circumstances”: Biebs just wants to “ride some bikes.”

8:00 a.m.

In Sally Rooney’s Conversations With Friends, the Narrator Strives to Matter

The first novel by the 26-year-old Irish writer wears its influences on its sleeve.

1:46 a.m.

Seth Meyers Takes a Look at Anthony Scaramucci’s ‘Love’ Affair With Trump

A love, love, love story for the ages.

12:08 a.m.

My Friend Dahmer Trailer: We Need to Talk About Jeffrey

The account of the serial killer’s teen years is based on the titular graphic novel by author and Dahmer classmate Derf Backderf.

Yesterday at 10:54 p.m.

James Cromwell Arrested Yet Again, This Time for Protesting at SeaWorld

The American Horror Story actor wore a T-shirt that read “SeaWorld Sucks” while addressing patrons through a megaphone.

Yesterday at 10:04 p.m.

Preacher Recap: Soul Man

“Sokosha” is the season’s finest episode to date.

Yesterday at 10:01 p.m.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Recap: Tectonic Plates

None of these women actually want to spend any time together.

Yesterday at 9:47 p.m.

Anne Hathaway Reportedly Slips on Those Insane Pink Pumps for the Barbie Movie

As producer Amy Pascal hinted earlier this month, your Barbie dream casting choice is an Oscar-winner after all.

Yesterday at 8:57 p.m.

Magician Derek DelGaudio Reports Other Magicians Secretly Filming His Stage Show

Two other magicians were allegedly identified as having recorded parts of DelGaudio’s one-man magic show, In & of Itself

Yesterday at 6:27 p.m.

Girls Trip Is the Most Successful R-Rated Summer Comedy Since 2015

Girls Trip’s strong box-office showing over-performed, since the movie only cost about $20 million to make.

Yesterday at 5:18 p.m.

The Choreographer for Sia, The OA, and Baby Driver Wants More Faces in Dance

Ryan Heffington also explains how his immersive new WWII-themed show Seeing You was influenced by Madonna.

Yesterday at 5:02 p.m.

Thanks to Trump, the Rachel Maddow Ratings Juggernaut Is Not Slowing Down

The MSNBC host is completely dominating her time-slot rivals.

Yesterday at 4:50 p.m.

21 Songs, Albums, and Artists to Listen to at the Beach, As Chosen by Musicians

Handpicked by Wiki, Vagabon, and Torres.

Yesterday at 3:08 p.m.

The Creator of the Original GLOW on Why He Wanted to Put Women Wrestlers on TV

And a few regrets about its 1980s ethnic stereotyping.

Yesterday at 2:48 p.m.

Claws Recap: South Beach, Baby!

A little change of scenery really makes this week’s episode pop.

Yesterday at 2:14 p.m.

Just How Hard Is It to Kill a Dragon?

A brief history of human-on-dragon warfare.

Yesterday at 2:02 p.m.

Warner Bros. Is Digitally Removing Henry Cavill’s Mustache From Justice League

Cavill grew a mustache for Mission: Impossible 6 and is not allowed to shave it.

Yesterday at 1:55 p.m.

HBO’s Diana, Our Mother Tells Her Story Through William and Harry

A measured but moving tribute that’s as much about William and Harry as it is about the late princess.

Yesterday at 1:45 p.m.

Why Everyone on Insecure Has Better Clothes This Season

Plus, here’s where Issa got her “Niggas” sweatshirt.