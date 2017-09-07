Photo: MGM/Eon Productions

Remember when Daniel Craig said he’d rather “slash” his “wrists” than play James Bond again? Because it’s looking that, a little more than a year later, the actor may have been exaggerating just a little. The Mirror is reporting that Craig is now widely expected to sign onto his fifth Bond movie, thus dashing the hopes of Idris Elba fans everywhere, and that there’s hope that he’ll bring Skyfall theme singer Adele along with him. “Craig and Adele together are the winning team, the ultimate choice, the money spinners,” one source told the Mirror. “It’s taken time but Daniel has come round and the strong [consensus] in the Bond offices is that Mr Craig is 007 again. As for Adele, she’s more of an unknown quantity but loved being part of Bond, so the signs are positive.” What could possibly be behind this sudden, dramatic change of heart for Craig? Perhaps we should just take him at his word.