4:44 Conspiracy Watch: No, the Address of the Standard Isn’t Actually 444

I'm at The Standard where Solange beat Jay-Z's ass in the elevator. THE ADDRESS IS 444. I AM SHOOK pic.twitter.com/ZKtAVxMQiS — Stephen (@StephenOssola) July 26, 2017

First of all, no. Before this goes any further, the address of the Standard — a.k.a., where Jay-Z, Beyoncé, and Solange had a heated argument in an elevator, the first hint that this union was holy but not entirely happy — is not 444. That’s the address of Le Bain, the Standard’s rooftop bar, where the trio was coming from on that fateful night. (The Standard, for what it’s worth, is located at 848 Washington Street.) However, this viral tweet — while incorrect — does point to a broader and brighter truth: One elevator fight gave us a holy trinity of music: Lemonade, A Seat at the Table, and, yes, 4:44. Jay-Z said the album’s title came to him when he woke up at 4:44 a.m. to write its titular song, a mea culpa about sabotaging his own marriage. Thank you elevator, thank you fight — you’ve given us more great music than we deserve.