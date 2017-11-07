Demi Lovato Drops Her Late Contender for Song of the Summer "Sorry Not Sorry"

Ever since her 2015 bop “Cool for the Summer” replaced all the molecules in your body with popsicles, bikini bottoms and those inflatable unicorn pool floaties, Demi Lovato is always going to be a contender for songstress, and song, of the summer. After announcing something of a break last October, Lovato released her new song “Sorry Not Sorry” at midnight Monday night. Listen on your platform of choice and decide if you’re sorry not sorry you love it so much, or sorry not sorry it’s not just a note-by-note remake of “Cool for the Summer” instead?
Comments