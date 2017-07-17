Latest News from Vulture

22 mins ago

The Best Shoulder Fashion in the Game of Thrones Premiere

Let the game of shoulders begin!

1:27 p.m.

Did You Catch the Mulholland Drive Cameo on Twin Peaks?

Rebekah Del Rio returns.

12:59 p.m.

Simpsons Deleted Scene Reveals Moe Was Almost Cast to Play Poochie

Simpsons writer shared pages from the script on Twitter.

12:53 p.m.

Dev Patel Will Star in a Movie About Chippendales (Sadly Not As a Dancer)

He’ll play Somen Banerjee, a co-founder of the strip-club empire.

12:15 p.m.

Is Euron Greyjoy Hot Enough for You Now?

Euron’s makeover includes a little eyeliner and a lot of leather.

12:04 p.m.

17 Movies Essential to Understanding George A. Romero

From White Zombie to Get Out.

12:00 p.m.

Vertigo Editor Karen Berger Is Launching a New Line of Comics With Dark Horse

It’s called Berger Books and its debut series come from Anthony Bourdain, Ann Nocenti, David Aja, among others.

11:11 a.m.

The Dating Advice John Boyega Got From Robert Downey Jr. and Orlando Bloom

They talked over waffles.

10:57 a.m.

Aaron Carter Is Feuding With His Brother Nick Carter After DUI Arrest

Carter and his girlfriend were arrested on Saturday night in Georgia.

10:19 a.m.

R. Kelly Accused of Holding Multiple Women ‘Prisoner’ in an Abusive ‘Cult’

Two families say they have not seen their daughters in months to over a year.

9:55 a.m.

Game of Thrones Has Become More Empathetic and Complex in Its Final Leg

It’s as dedicated to self-reflection as its wisest characters.

9:11 a.m.

Blade Runner 2049 Trailer: There’s a Replicant on the Loose

Blade Runner 2049 will be released October 6.

8:57 a.m.

Get to Know Jodie Whittaker, Your First Female Doctor on Doctor Who

You’ve probably seen her on Broadchurch or Black Mirror.

4:45 a.m.

Game of Thrones Season-Premiere Recap: The North Remembers

A rich beginning to what’s sure to be an exciting season.

3:23 a.m.

Twin Peaks Recap: Laura Is the One

A violent episode that also offers a glimpse of love in its brightest form.

1:57 a.m.

Our Biggest Questions After the Game of Thrones Season-7 Premiere

Are the Lannisters doomed? Who will Arya kill next? And why is Beric Dondarrion still alive?

12:58 a.m.

The Opening to Game of Thrones Season 7 Is the Show’s Best Ever

It’s a thrilling twist and a savvy callback to the show’s bloodiest betrayals.

12:27 a.m.

Jay-Z’s 4:44 Is Now His 14th No. 1 Album, Hitting the Top of the Billboard 200

Hov is second only to the Beatles, who have 19 Billboard chart-topping albums.

Yesterday at 10:44 p.m.

Thinking Out Loud About Ed Sheeran’s Game of Thrones Cameo

And how it connects to the books.

Yesterday at 10:02 p.m.

Let’s Talk About the Game of Thrones Season Premiere

Which character were you most excited to see in Westeros again?