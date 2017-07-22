Photo: Richard Harbaugh/ABC via Getty Images

On a scale of Renée Zellweger in Bridget Jones’s Diary to Don Cheadle in Ocean’s Eleven, how bad was Dick Van Dyke’s fake British accent in Mary Poppins? The answer is only up to you or noted Cockney hero Michael Caine, but that isn’t stopping Van Dyke from making amends with his interesting Cockney twang after all of these years, anyway. “I appreciate this opportunity to apologize to the members of BAFTA for inflicting on them the most atrocious Cockney accent in the history of cinema,” the sprightly nonagenarian joked at a Britannia award ceremony earlier this week. “I ruined it for everybody.” Frankly, he was too busy “singing and dancing” to be remotely concerned about it: “I’ve always wondered — everyone in that movie was British! Not one of them said, ‘That accent isn’t right, Dick. Why don’t you work on it?’” All’s well that ends well — he’ll be back and steppin’ in time in Mary Poppins Returns next year alongside Emily Blunt.