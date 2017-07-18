Watch the Difficult People Season-3 Trailer

Who better to channel your rage about the subway system than your favorite New York City misanthropes, Julie and Billy? Julie Klausner and Billy Eichner return to Difficult People for its third season on Hulu, alongside the rest of the cast, including Andrea Martin, James Urbaniak, and Gabourey Sidibe, plus an impressive array of guest stars: Lucy Liu! Maury Povich! John Cho! Maybe most importantly, as you’ll see in this exclusive trailer, John Cho is kissing Billy Eichner! Cho joins the cast for a multiple-episode guest arc where he plays Billy’s first real boyfriend. Meanwhile, Julie contends with mental-health issues as she attempts to wean herself off anti-depressants and tries out fancy New Age trends like meditation and ayahuasca. Difficult People returns to Hulu on August 8 with three whole new episodes. So no more complaining! We’re sick of it!
