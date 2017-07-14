Latest News from Vulture

1:38 a.m.

Take a First Look at the Model of Disney’s ‘Star Wars Land’

Yes, the Millennium Falcon is present.

Yesterday at 11:25 p.m.

Stephen Colbert Roasts Kellyanne Conway’s Flash Cards With his own Visual Aids

“Fun! I want to try!”

Yesterday at 10:02 p.m.

Nashville Recap: Big Little Sighs

This episode ends with a scene so bananas, I still can’t believe it happened.

Yesterday at 9:18 p.m.

Westworld’s Evan Rachel Wood Found Out About the Show’s Timelines From a Prop

“My mind is completely blown.”

Yesterday at 8:46 p.m.

Universal Music Group’s Deal With The Prince Estate Is Officially Canceled

UMG will get its $31 million back.

Yesterday at 8:20 p.m.

DMX Has Turned Himself Into Law Enforcement For Tax Evasion Charges

He faces 14 counts of evasion, obstruction, and failure to file income tax returns.

Yesterday at 7:28 p.m.

Former Voice Of Kermit, Steve Whitmire, Is ‘Devastated’ About Being Fired

“Doing what is best for the Muppets is the lens through which all my interactions have been filtered.”

Yesterday at 6:35 p.m.

11 Fun Facts About This Year’s Emmy Nominations

Did you know Millie Bobby Brown could become the youngest ever Emmy winner? Or that Chance the Rapper is now an Emmy nominee?

Yesterday at 6:25 p.m.

The Death of SoundCloud Should Scare Music Lovers

The site is reportedly closer to running out of funds than many expected.

Yesterday at 6:16 p.m.

The Walking Dead Suspends Production After Serious Stuntman Injury

Stunt performer John Bernecker suffered a head injury after falling 20 feet onto a concrete floor.

Yesterday at 5:17 p.m.

11 Other Crazy Celebrity-Pet Stories

Drew Barrymore scattered her dog’s ashes in India, Tarantino sued over macaws, Miley Cyrus wrote a song for her dead blowfish.

Yesterday at 4:38 p.m.

Ann Dowd on Her Double Emmy Nominations for Handmaid’s and Leftovers

“I’m sort of roaming around my little place here in North Carolina pinching myself.”

Yesterday at 4:34 p.m.

The Story Behind Degrassi’s First Gender-Fluid Character

“For the first couple of seasons, we didn’t know what the endpoint was.”

Yesterday at 4:21 p.m.

A Timeline of the Bachelor in Paradise Allegations

Production on the Bachelor spinoff was shut down after an alleged sexual assault.

Yesterday at 4:16 p.m.

Pay Attention to — and Do Not Misunderstand — Sondheim and Weidman’s Assassins

It’s not pro-assassin.

Yesterday at 3:49 p.m.

When It Comes to Showrunners, the Gender Gap Still Persists at the Emmys

Not a single one of the 14 best comedy or drama series nominees this year boasts a solo female showrunner or creator.

Yesterday at 3:48 p.m.

Brian Tyree Henry and Sterling K. Brown ‘Screamed’ After Getting Their Emmy Noms

“I’m the most non-eloquent person right now. It’s just really, really, really great.”

Yesterday at 3:38 p.m.

Emmy Nominations 2017: The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly

Matt Zoller Seitz takes stock of this year’s nominations.

Yesterday at 3:31 p.m.

The Heady, Cinematic Music of Jim Jarmusch and Carter Logan

“I talk slow, I love music, so maybe I have a slow rhythm in me.”

Yesterday at 2:58 p.m.

Movie Review: Wish Upon Is an Enjoyably Silly Teen-Horror Film

Wish Upon is the kind of horror movie where expendable characters constantly find themselves balancing on ladders while wielding chainsaws.