Take a First Look at the Model of Disney’s ‘Star Wars Land’

Although you won’t be able to travel to a galaxy far, far away at Disney theme parks until 2019, Disney has offered a detailed first look into the “Star Wars Land” expansion for Disneyland and Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom at the D23 Expo. In an exhibit, Disney showed off a model of the huge addition to the two theme parks. Judge a model by its size, do you? Well, don’t. Not only is there an X-Wing, an A-Wing, and a TIE fighter visible in D23’s smaller scale presentation, but you can even scope out the Millennium Falcon, which will be part of a ride that will let you pilot the fictional ship that made the Kessel Run in 12 parsecs. At the event in Anaheim, Walt Disney Parks and Resorts Chairman Bob Chapek described the forthcoming attractions as “epic” and “immersive.” Check out the pictures of the model from the expo below, and see if you agree.
