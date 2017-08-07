Photo: Brent N. Clarke/FilmMagic

Donal Logue’s teenage daughter, Jade, has returned home safely. The news comes nearly two weeks after Jade was first reported missing on June 26, having last been seen outside Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. In the days following her disappearance, Logue and his friends and family posted on social media, pleading for her return and for anyone with information to reach out. “Jade is now safely back home with her family,” Logue’s representative told the Huffington Post on Saturday. “Donal is incredibly thankful for everyone’s support, and especially to the NYPD, FBI and Team Adam [from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children] for her safe return.” No additional information on the nature of Jade’s disappearance or return was immediately provided, but Logue did confirm the good news on Twitter.