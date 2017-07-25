While Donald Trump spends his time giving inappropriate speeches to boy scouts, he has also decided that the thought of interacting with model, cookbook author, and apparent political dissident Chrissy Teigen is simply too much to bear. This morning, Teigen revealed that she had been blocked by the president’s personal account on Twitter, meaning that she has joined an elite society of blocked users that includes Rosie O’Donnell, Stephen King, progressive PAC VoteVets.org, and numerous journalists (Wired has a useful list of people Trump has blocked). Some of those users have filed a lawsuit against Trump, arguing that the president can’t stop people from participating in a conversation with him, which might just give Teigen the chance to tweet at Trump again. Meanwhile, she can take comfort in the fact that, of all of Teigen’s tweets at Trump, apparently it was the fairly tame line “Lolllllll no one likes you” that got under his skin. Sometimes the simplest burns sear deepest.
Comments