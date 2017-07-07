Say hello and goodbye — or just aloha — to two Aluras. Per TVLine, Laura Benanti is leaving The CW’s Supergirl, while Erica Duance will replace her in the role of Alura Zor-El, the late mother of the title character. “Unfortunately Laura, who [creator] Greg [Berlanti] and I have worked with for years going back to Eli Stone, was unable to continue in the role due to work commitments in [New York],” executive producer Andrew Kreisberg said in a statement. Benanti’s New York obligations likely include a role in an upcoming stage production of some sort (she was rumored to be attached to Steve Martin’s new play), though Kreisberg didn’t specify. Duance played Lois Lane in Smallville, making her the second Lois Lane to appear on the show after Teri Hatcher. If Amy Adams ever wants to pick up some light TV work, she knows which show to call.
