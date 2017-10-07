Rogue One star Felicity Jones is ready to trade in her A180 blaster for the power of true love in Universal’s upcoming film adaptation of Swan Lake. It might seem like an unfair exchange, until you remember that, in at least one adaptation of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s famous ballet, true love is powerful enough to murder an evil sorcerer. The upcoming movie version of Swan Lake, which is not a ballet, will allegedly be a tentpole production from the studio that, as The Hollywood Reporter points out, found success with 2012’s Snow White and the Huntsman. Given Snow White’s souped-up fairytale heroine, and the fact Swan Lake’s reported director Luca Guadagnino is currently finishing up his adaptation of Dario Argento’s surreal ballet horror Suspiria, we might get to see Odette the Swan Queen wielding some kind of deadly bird laser just yet.
