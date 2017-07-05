Final Portrait Trailer: Stanley Tucci Directs Armie Hammer and Geoffrey Rush

It’s been ten years since Stanley Tucci was behind the camera directing, and he’s returned with Final Portrait, a dramedy about an offbeat friendship. Geoffrey Rush plays the Swiss artist Alberto Giacometti, an irascible genius, who asks his friend James Lord (Armie Hammer), an American art lover, to sit for a portrait. Their sessions drag on — Giacometti is a perfectionist, Lord tries to stay optimistic — revealing a lot about the artist’s creative frustration and his friendship with his subject. Final Portrait premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival; it will open in the U.K. on August 18, and will be released Stateside by Sony Pictures Classics.