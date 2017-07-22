Westworld left behind many dangling threads at the conclusion of its first season last year, and HBO knows that fans are itching for some kind of update. Indeed, only a few weeks into filming on Season 2, the pay cabler has managed to put together a full two-minute teaser consisting of new footage, just in time for Westworld’s anticipated Comic-Con panel on Saturday. Precious few questions will be answered here, but already, there’s some haunting images and enticing hints to sink into — especially the bloody little reveal that closes it out. Westworld returns in 2018.
