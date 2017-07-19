Forest Whitaker Is Joining Empire in a Recurring Role

Empire is expanding its impressive stable of famous guest stars to include Forest Whitaker. According to Variety, the Oscar-winning actor is set to play Uncle Eddie, a “charismatic music icon” who gave a young, unknown Lucious Lyon (Terrence Howard) his first radio airplay. Decades later Eddie is back to help his old friend and produce a song for Empire Entertainment.
Previously the hip-hop soap has featured appearances from other big name stars, including Mariah Carey, Marisa Tomei, Chris Rock, Alicia Keys, Taye Diggs, Naomi Campbell, Courtney Love, and Demi Moore. The series will serve as a reunion for Whitaker and co-creator Lee Daniels, who directed The Butler.
