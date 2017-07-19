Latest News from Vulture

4 mins ago

Tyler, The Creator Clarifies Official, Non-Explicit Title for His Upcoming Album

Scum Fuck Flower Boy is only the “unofficial” title.

8:18 p.m.

Forest Whitaker Is Joining Empire in a Recurring Role

The Oscar-winner will play a music icon with ties to Lucious Lyon.

7:16 p.m.

Valerian Is Magical, Even If the Script Isn’t

I worry that people will minimize Besson’s achievement because of the herky-jerky plot, but Valerian is more than the sum of its effects.

6:07 p.m.

4 Best New Songs of the Week: Selena Gomez, Chance the Rapper, Lana Del Rey

Selena Gomez has quietly mastered the art of performative sensuality.

5:59 p.m.

Radiohead Finally Performed in Israel, and It Was Their Longest Show in years

They played 27 songs in total.

5:33 p.m.

The Story of the Time George Romero Walked Out on a Hollywood Exec

When the exec answered his phone a third time, Romero turned to me and said, “Let’s go.”

5:16 p.m.

There Is a Secret Mixtape for Disneyland’s Space Mountain Roller Coaster

Listening to this mix will change your Space Mountain experience entirely.

5:16 p.m.

Game of Thrones Showrunners’ Next Show Is an Alternate-History Civil War Drama

The series is set during the “Third American Civil War,” in a mirror version of the present.

4:57 p.m.

Mena Massoud 101: Meet Your New Aladdin

From “Al Qaeda #2” to leading man.

4:54 p.m.

Lana Del Rey Is Cooling It With Americana Imagery Now That Trump Is in Office

“Women started to feel less safe under this administration instantly.”

4:24 p.m.

Lana Del Rey’s Album Leaked Last Night, and She Wasn’t Happy

Lana Del Rey did some Twitter damage control after her album leaked last night

3:52 p.m.

Hawaii Five-O Brings on Three New Series Regulars After Kim and Park’s Exits

Ian Anthony Dale, Meaghan Rath, and Beulah Koale are taking lead roles in the CBS series.

3:48 p.m.

Game of Thrones’ John Bradley on Sam’s Morality, Cleaning Bedpans, and Fake Poop

“If you want to re-create human feces onscreen, the best thing to do is to use soaking-wet fruitcake.”

3:48 p.m.

R. Kelly Reportedly ‘Raised’ Woman in Alleged Sex Cult Since She Was ‘14 or 15’

“All these girls just dote on him. It’s so fucked up. They’re completely manipulated and brainwashed.”

3:08 p.m.

R. Kelly’s Latest Legal Trouble, Explained

With Kelly accused of running a “sex cult,” he could be headed for another legal battle.

2:44 p.m.

All 10 Christopher Nolan Movies, Ranked

Figuring out which of the director’s films were the masterpieces, and which were merely near-masterpieces.

2:22 p.m.

A Clueless American’s Guide to the Battle of Dunkirk

Explaining the evacuation at the heart of Christopher Nolan’s latest.

1:44 p.m.

BBC Had The Perfect Response to Complaints About Casting a Female Doctor Who

“The Doctor is an alien from the planet Gallifrey and it has been established in the show that Time Lords can switch gender.”

1:41 p.m.

How to Remember Every Major Game of Thrones Character

People have weird names on Game of Thrones. Here are easy tricks and mnemonics to remember them.

1:13 p.m.

M*A*S*H, How I Met Your Mother, and, Most Importantly, Bones Are Coming to Hulu

Hulu’s deal with 20th Century Fox TV also includes rights to Glee, The Practice, and Dollhouse.