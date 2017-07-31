Here’s a Behind-the-Scenes First Look at the New Frozen Musical

Do you want to build a Broadway musical? Let this first look at Disney’s stage adaptation of Frozen tell you how. Before going to the St. James Theatre in New York next spring, the musical will play its out-of-town try-out in a relatively colder clime, at the Buell Theatre in the Denver Center for the Performing Arts from August 17 to October 1. According to Disney, the musical — which stars Patti Murin as Anna and Caissie Levy as Elsa — will include more than twice as much music as the film. Finally, Kristoff might have a song that isn’t about a reindeer.
