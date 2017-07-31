Latest News from Vulture

2:23 p.m.

10 Thoughts About the New York Times’ Mark Grotjahn Profile

None of this has anything to do with art.

1:57 p.m.

Here’s a Behind-the-Scenes First Look at the New Frozen Musical

Coming to Broadway this spring.

1:48 p.m.

The Complete Guide to Jon Snow and Tyrion’s Friendship on Game of Thrones

In Sunday’s episode, the pair reunited for the first time since season one.

12:59 p.m.

Game of Thrones Script Reportedly Among Data Stolen in Major HBO Hack

Episodes of Ballers and Room 104 are reportedly among the bounty, too.

12:26 p.m.

Game of Thrones Is Moving at a Quicker Pace This Season, and That’s Good

Season seven isn’t hesitating to get to the good stuff.

12:15 p.m.

A Tribe Called Quest’s Final New York Show, Reviewed

After the death of Phife Dawg, A Tribe Called Quest released a vital album and performed live in their home city for the final time.

12:02 p.m.

Behind the Movies: How the Dystopian World of Ghost in the Shell Came to Life

Visual-effects supervisor Guillaume Rocheron on how he brought the visual spectacle of manga and anime to live action.

12:00 p.m.

Everything You’ll Need to Survive the Coming Apocalypse

Might we suggest some rather durable hankies?

11:40 a.m.

Game of Thrones Had Two of Its Best Jokes Ever Last Night

Both had a Michael Scott feel to them.

11:35 a.m.

Sam Shepard, Playwright and Actor, Dead at 73

He received the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 1979 for his play Buried Child.

11:34 a.m.

17 Observations From the 2017 Panorama Music Festival

Frank Ocean showed up, Justice blew out the power, Tyler, the Creator flexed his many abs, and more.

10:00 a.m.

Dystopian Books Are Everywhere This Year

The present moment has created an ambient hunger for alternate realities.

9:33 a.m.

Claws Recap: My Dead Boyfriend’s Back

There should be more yelps in unison on TV.

9:25 a.m.

Mother! Trailer: J.Law Welcomes You to What Is Definitely Not a B&B

Darren Aronofsky’s film premieres September 15.

9:07 a.m.

John Oliver Explains How Alex Jones Markets Himself As an Alt-Right Witch Doctor

Oliver examines how Alex Jones funds his show from supplements.

3:44 a.m.

Game of Thrones Recap: Reunions and Farewells

Lady Olenna doesn’t need Valyrian steel to slay.

1:46 a.m.

Twin Peaks Recap: Let’s Rock

Welcome back to Twin Peaks, Audrey Horne!

1:30 a.m.

A Tribe Called Quest Declared Panorama Concert Their Last New York Show Ever

The group announced FYF Fest would be their final Los Angeles show last Saturday.

1:07 a.m.

Our 12 Biggest Questions About the Game of Thrones Episode ‘The Queen’s Justice’

When will Jon learn about his parents? Did Cersei lie to Euron? And how did Varys get a tan on Dragonstone?

12:00 a.m.

Rick and Morty Recap: After the Boom-Boom

This is Summer’s show and everyone else is just living in it.