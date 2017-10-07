Watch Game of Thrones’ Orgies in High Definition With the Complete Box Set

The first half of the final season of Game of Thrones is just around the corner, and whether you’ve already seen every episode or are hoping to dip your toe in, there’s no better time to watch the series from start to finish. Beginning tonight at 3 a.m. EST, Amazon Prime subscribers can snag all six seasons of sex and gore on DVD or Blu-ray, more than half off at $69.99. The dragon-mosaic box art will look badass, yet somewhat tasteful, on your shelf. Plus, with DVDs, you don’t have to worry about your internet or cable connection freaking out at a crucial moment, and you can see all those orgies in high definition.
Comments