Latest News from Vulture

6:40 p.m.

Will Puts a Modern Twist on the Bard, But It’s a Bit of a Mess

This new TNT drama wants to prove there’s nothing stuffy or highbrow about Shakespeare.

6:24 p.m.

Watch Game of Thrones’ Orgies in High Definition With the Complete Box Set

Treat yo’self.

6:04 p.m.

Jay-Z on Marriage to Beyoncé: It Wasn’t ‘Built on the 100 Percent Truth’

“We just got to a place where in order for this to work, this can’t be fake. Not one ounce.”

5:44 p.m.

Milana Vayntrub of ‘This Is Us’ and AT&T Commercials Will Play Squirrel Girl

Her squirrel-communicating abilities will be showcased on Freeform’s Marvel show New Warriors.

5:28 p.m.

Johnny Depp Passed on Face/Off Because It Was Not a Movie About Hockey

Thankfully, this gave us the masterpiece we have today.

3:02 p.m.

So, Was the Washington Monument Built by Slaves?

Fact-checking the best line in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

2:55 p.m.

The Prodigy’s The Fat of the Land Still Feels Like a New World

Twenty years later, the Prodigy’s The Fat of the Land still sounds like a new world.

2:31 p.m.

Barry Jenkins to Direct Adaptation of James Baldwin’s If Beale Street Could Talk

He has the blessing of the Baldwin estate.

1:53 p.m.

Which Oscar-Winning Actress Is in Talks for the Live-Action Barbie Movie?

Amy Pascal said an Oscar winner is in negotiations to star.

1:47 p.m.

Nelsan Ellis’s Family Shares His Cause of Death to Help People With Addictions

The True Blood actor died of heart failure related to complications from alcohol withdrawal.

1:43 p.m.

Curb Your Enthusiasm Teaser: Larry David’s Back This October

The return.

1:39 p.m.

Blac Chyna Granted Temporary Restraining Order Against Rob Kardashian

Kardashian will not contest the order.

1:36 p.m.

Zoe Kazan Recalls On-Set Sexual Harassment, Giving ‘Blowjob Eyes’ in Auditions

Her encounters are depressingly normal.

12:53 p.m.

The Square Trailer: Sex, Intrigue, and a Monkey

Welcome to the jungle, it’s this year’s Palme D’Or winner!

12:22 p.m.

What GLOW Gets Right About Pro Wrestling

The Netflix series faithfully portrays how wrestling leagues appeal to fans.

11:53 a.m.

Please Let Blue Ivy Open Jay-Z’s 4:44 Tour

Boom shakalaka!

11:39 a.m.

Watch Blac Chyna Speak Out About Rob Kardashian in First New Interview

“I am Angela White. I am Blac Chyna. It’s my body.”

11:38 a.m.

Baywatch Is Doing Great in Germany, Where They Still Love David Hasselhoff

The Rock thanked the film’s German fans on Instagram.

10:56 a.m.

Gemma Whelan Was Almost Fired From Game of Thrones Over a Spoiler

“One of the lovely, lovely producers on Thrones called me into his office and said, ‘This is very serious.’”

10:54 a.m.

Only Two of Kendall and Kylie’s ‘Vintage’ Tupac Shirts Sold

How interesting.