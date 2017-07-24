Just How Hard Is It to Kill a Dragon?

Photo: HBO

Fans may be forgiven for feeling a little disappointed when Qyburn unveiled his big plan for killing Daenerys’s dragons on Sunday night’s episode of Game of Thrones. There was no magical trick up his sleeve, no hilariously complicated Rube Goldberg dragon-trap. Instead, his marvelous plan was simply a medium-sized ballista, which, if all went well, would shoot its bolts right into the skulls of the three flying beasts.

It’s easy to scoff at Qyburn’s hubris — how hard is it going to be score one direct hit with that thing, much less three? But just like Sam, Qyburn’s learned a few things from Westerosi history: If you want to kill a dragon, and you don’t have one yourself, throwing gigantic arrows at them is as good a plan as any.

Over the roughly 150 years that the Tarygaryens ruled Westeros before the dragons died out, 18 of their dragons were killed in battle. Of these 18, 10 were killed by other dragons, mostly in the aptly named civil war the Dance of the Dragons. That leaves eight dragons killed by humans — a pretty poor ratio when you consider how many humans have been killed by dragons over the years, but I guess it’s better than nothing.

Coincidentally, the first Targaryen dragon killed in combat was brought down exactly how Qyburn is proposing. Meraxes was one of the trio of dragons that came with the Targaryens to Westeros; she was ridden by Rhaenys Targaryen, Aegon the Conqueror’s beloved sister-wife. Though the dragonriders quickly defeated most of the Seven Kingdoms, Dorne held out, and the Targaryens’ continued attempts to force them to bend the knee resulted in a long guerrilla war. A few years into the war, Rhaenys and Meraxes were burning a Dornish castle when its defenders shot a scorpion bolt straight through the dragon’s eye. Meraxes crashed down in the castle’s courtyard and died. (What happened to Rhaenys afterward is one of Westeros’s great historical mysteries.) Having proven the dragons were not invincible, the Dornish were eventually able to end the war on their own terms. They sent Meraxes’s skull back to King’s Landing, where it presumably was one of the ones Cersei and Qyburn visited Sunday night.

The Dance of the Dragons, 120 years later, saw the next dragons die in combat. Though most of the dragons who perished in the Dance were victims of dragon-on-dragon crime, a few fell to human efforts. One gigantic naval battle in particular saw the death of two dragons: The young dragon Stormcloud was mortally wounded after being struck by a storm of crossbow and scorpion bolts, while the larger Vermax crashed into the water, got caught in some wreckage, and drowned.

But the most dangerous day for the dragons came later in the Dance. As the war devastated the country, the commoners of King’s Landing rose up in mass revolt, and a mad preacher known as the Shepherd commanded them to focus their ire on the dragons chained up in the city’s Dragonpit. An angry mob broke into the pit, and from there things got just about as bloody as you might expect: Three dragons were killed while still in chains, while hundreds of rioters were burned, bitten, or clawed to death. One dragon was able to break its chains, but it had nowhere to go — it rained fire on the masses from above until a lucky crossbow shot hit its eye. As the rioters started to disperse, they were set upon by yet another dragon, which had been set free from the Red Keep in the chaos. After killing countless smallfolk, it too succumbed to the mob.

By the time the night was over, five dragons were dead, and the Targaryens’ power was immeasurably diminished: When the last dragons died years later, suddenly they were no different from any other lordly house. Knowing all that, maybe Daenerys was right to avoid King’s Landing for the time being. It turns out a large group of bloodthirsty and committed citizens is enough to kill a dragon; indeed, it’s one of the only things that ever has.