Latest News from Vulture

2:16 a.m.

La La Anthony Gives You Just Enough to Imagine You Were at Beyoncé’s Push Party

Turns out, it was a pretty nice party.

1:01 a.m.

Game of Thrones’ Final Season Might Have Feature-Length Episodes

Don’t worry. There is still so, so much Game of Thrones in your future.

Yesterday at 10:22 p.m.

Gotham Actor Donal Logue Asks for the Return of His Missing Daughter on Facebook

“The point is, you may have had good intentions to help her, but I’m sure you realize that this situation is bigger than you could’ve anticipated.”

Yesterday at 9:17 p.m.

Sophie Turner Says She Found Out About Oral Sex From Her Game of Thrones Scripts

Celebrities: they’re just like us.

Yesterday at 4:30 p.m.

James Franco Directed The Disaster Artist in the Voice of Tommy Wiseau

Always one to go the extra mile, that James Franco is.

Yesterday at 2:46 p.m.

Jared Leto Wants You to Show Him the ‘Real America’

Would Viola Davis care to weigh in?

Yesterday at 12:47 p.m.

Wonder Woman Is Now the Highest-Grossing DCEU Movie to Date

The film officially passed Batman v Superman in domestic gross over Fourth of July weekend.

Yesterday at 11:00 a.m.

Kanye Has Reportedly Split From Jay-Z and Tidal, Claiming He’s Owed Millions

Tidal is threatening to sue Kanye, Kanye is threatening to sue Tidal, and the beef is alive and well.

Yesterday at 9:35 a.m.

Haim Made a Short Film With P.T. Anderson, and They Want You to See It on 35-mm

A July 5 screening in Brooklyn has been organized so the film can be seen “as it was originally intended.”

7/1/2017 at 11:58 p.m.

7 Things Olivia de Havilland Wants Ryan Murphy to Know About Her

He messed with the wrong “living legend.”

7/1/2017 at 11:00 p.m.

Orphan Black Recap: The Bear in the Woods

My questions for Percival T. Westmoreland are numerous.

7/1/2017 at 10:00 p.m.

Doctor Who Season-Finale Recap: Where I Stand Is Where I Fall

A rich, emotion-drenched final episode for the Capaldi era.

7/1/2017 at 9:19 p.m.

Alex Trebek Introduced a “Stay Woke” Category on Jeopardy!

Unfortunately, it just turned out to be a bad pun.

7/1/2017 at 7:41 p.m.

Big Brother Contestant Abruptly Leaves the Show Due to PTSD From Sexual Assault

“I had a lot of guys yelling at me and attacking me, and it started really affecting me and making my anxiety severe.”

7/1/2017 at 1:31 p.m.

Ballers Season 3 Trailer: Damn, When Does Dwayne Johnson Ever Sleep?

Ball is life.

7/1/2017 at 12:23 p.m.

Beyoncé Was Even More Involved in Jay-Z’s 4:44 Than You Think

The album’s producer divulges it all.

7/1/2017 at 11:29 a.m.

NDAs Won’t Prevent Ron Howard From Sharing Behind-the-Scenes Star Wars Moments

But what do the electrical outlets mean?

7/1/2017 at 10:43 a.m.

Jay-Z’s Mom Comes Out in Track for His New Album, 4:44

“Mama had four kids, but she’s a lesbian / Had to pretend so long that she’s a thespian.”

7/1/2017 at 10:07 a.m.

Unexpected Gossipmonger Will Ferrell Has Some Tea on Mariah Carey

The House cameo that never was.

7/1/2017 at 10:00 a.m.

Review: The Business of Being Jay-Z Gets Complicated on 4:44

Can Jay-Z still push the dial in mainstream hip-hop?