The first rule of appearing on Game of Thrones is apparently don’t talk about appearing on Game of Thrones. In an interview with the Times of London, Gemma Whelan, who plays Yara Greyjoy on the HBO series, revealed that she got in trouble with the show’s higher-ups for merely listing the fact that she was joining the show on her CV. “The first lesson I learnt was when I first got the job. No one told me to keep quiet about it,” she said. “I just thought it was normal to pop it on my Spotlight entry, so I wrote on my CV, ‘This summer, Gemma will be playing Yara Greyjoy in Game of Thrones.’ And the internet went nuts. One of the lovely, lovely producers on Thrones called me into his office and said, ‘This is very serious. We almost can’t employ you because of this.’” We imagine that if you reveal when your Game of Thrones character is going to die, HBO executives simply push you out of the Moon Door themselves.