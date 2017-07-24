Latest News from Vulture

2 mins ago

Why Does Everybody on Game of Thrones Look Like They Joined a Biker Gang?

There is a very particular aesthetic sweeping Westeros this season.

9 mins ago

The Missy Elliott Renaissance Is Here

Few artists are more reflexively self-aware of the music they’re making and image they’re projecting than her.

11:48 a.m.

We’re Approaching a Major Turning Point in Trump-Era Pop Culture

Trump parallels in movies and TV will soon be intentional instead of just coincidental.

10:57 a.m.

Linkin Park Mourn Front Man Chester Bennington in Emotional Letter

“We’re trying to remind ourselves that the demons who took you away from us were always part of the deal.”

10:56 a.m.

6 Sexperts on Grey Worm and Missandei’s Future As a Couple

What’s a eunuch in love to do?

10:40 a.m.

Alias Grace Trailer: Margaret Atwood’s Murder Story Gets a Netflix Adaptation

The six-part mini-series stars Sarah Gadon, Zachary Levi, and Anna Paquin.

9:14 a.m.

BBC Boss Responds to Open Letter, Says Closing Pay Gap Will Be ‘Accelerated’

Tony Hall said that closing the wage gap was “a personal priority over the last four years.”

3:17 a.m.

Game of Thrones Recap: The Fullness of Time

If Arya returns to Winterfell, will she also return to her hopeful self?

1:49 a.m.

GoT’s John Bradley Assures Everyone That Jon Snow Is Handsomer in Person

“You’re like, ‘Good lord.’”

1:41 a.m.

Twin Peaks Recap: He’s Dead

Maybe cherry pie will save us all.

1:04 a.m.

Our 13 Biggest Questions About the Game of Thrones Season 7 Episode ‘Stormborn’

Is Varys lying to Daenerys? Can a crossbow really kill a dragon? Does Grey Worm have a penis?

12:25 a.m.

Frank Miller, Believe It or Not, Was Influenced by Dr. Seuss

▶️ He rocked a Cat in the Hat pin at this year’s Comic-Con.

Yesterday at 11:47 p.m.

Why Diversity Is Integral to Star Trek: Discovery

▶️ “We champion the truth that we are not really different from each other.”

Yesterday at 11:44 p.m.

Todd McFarlane Would Really Like Leonardo DiCaprio to Play the Lead in Spawn

▶️ He loves Leo’s range.

Yesterday at 11:20 p.m.

Michael Phelps, a Human, Finally Raced Against a Great White Shark

You can probably guess who won.

Yesterday at 11:16 p.m.

Aidy Bryant Says Improv and Voice Acting Are More Similar Than You Think

▶️ “You have to be unafraid to go 150 percent.”

Yesterday at 11:09 p.m.

Your Guide to the Shifting Alliances of Game of Thrones

Here’s where each major character stands right now.

Yesterday at 11:09 p.m.

Can We Take a Minute to Talk About Insecure’s Season Two Glow-Up?

The Insecure cast just got superhot.

Yesterday at 11:06 p.m.

Insecure Season Premiere Recap: Why Are You Still Single?

Issa Rae is back!

Yesterday at 10:54 p.m.

Ana Gasteyer’s Favorite Vocal Exercise Is Actually Quite Dirty

▶️ The People of Earth star has a scandalous approach to warming up her voice.