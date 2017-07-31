Game of Thrones Script Reportedly Among Data Stolen in Major HBO Hack

Photo: HBO

Hackers seem to have successfully targeted HBO, and a script allegedly from next week’s episode of Game of Thrones, plus episodes of Ballers and Room 104, are among the bounty that has already been leaked online, according to Entertainment Weekly. In all, the hackers claim to have taken 1.5 terabytes of data. HBO confirmed the hack in a statement to Vulture, writing, “HBO recently experienced a cyber incident, which resulted in the compromise of proprietary information. We immediately began investigating the incident and are working with law enforcement and outside cybersecurity firms. Data protection is a top priority at HBO, and we take seriously our responsibility to protect the data we hold.” EW also obtained an internal email from HBO chairman and CEO Richard Pepler that acknowledged the hack:

As most of you have probably heard by now, there has been a cyber incident directed at the company which has resulted in some stolen proprietary information, including some of our programming. Any intrusion of this nature is obviously disruptive, unsettling, and disturbing for all of us.

I can assure you that senior leadership and our extraordinary technology team, along with outside experts, are working round the clock to protect our collective interests. The efforts across multiple departments have been nothing short of herculean. It is a textbook example of quintessential HBO teamwork. The problem before us is unfortunately all too familiar in the world we now find ourselves a part of.

As has been the case with any challenge we have ever faced, I have absolutely no doubt that we will navigate our way through this successfully.

EW was tipped off to the hack after receiving an email from the alleged hackers sent to select press. “Hi to all mankind. The greatest leak of cyber space era is happening,” the email reads.”What’s its name? Oh I forget to tell. Its HBO and Game of Thrones……!!!!!! You are lucky to be the first pioneers to witness and download the leak. Enjoy it & spread the words. Whoever spreads well, we will have an interview with him. HBO is falling.”

HBO has not commented on exactly what the hackers acquired, so it’s unclear if they obtained Sunday’s Game of Thrones episode, just the script, both, or none at all. HBO has a long history of battling hacks aimed at GOT; after four episodes leaked online ahead of the show’s season-five premiere, the network stopped sending advance screeners to press. HBO is just the latest network to suffer a hack: In April, hackers released episodes from Netflix’s fifth season of Orange Is the New Black.