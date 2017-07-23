Your Guide to the Shifting Alliances of Game of Thrones

Photo: Helen Sloan/Courtesy of HBO

Ever since the beginning, the alliances on Game of Thrones have been something of a game of musical chairs. The Boltons were allied with the Starks, then the Lannisters, then some minor Northern houses, and then they died. The Tyrells were allied with Renly Baratheon, then the Lannisters, then the High Sparrow, and then they all died, too.

With Daenerys’ arrival in Westeros, the old alliances of the Seven Kingdoms have been thrown into upheaval, and much of Sunday night’s episode, “Stormborn,” was spent explaining what each member of each coalition wants. As these alliances take shape, there’s no better time to check in with major character. Let’s get you up to speed with a Who’s Who of who’s siding with who, and why they’re doing it.

Team Dany

Daenerys Targaryen

What she wants: To reclaim the throne of her family, who were wrongly overthrown in Robert’s Rebellion. (That’s an easy one.)

What she’s afraid of: Destroying Westeros while trying to conquer it. As she told her war council, “I will not be the queen of the ashes.” Jennifer Garner would be proud.

Tyrion Lannister

What he wants: To reclaim the Lannister stronghold of Casterly Rock, which he considers his rightful inheritance. He’s also like to get revenge on his sister, Cersei.

What he’s afraid of: The lords of Westeros turning against Daenerys because she has foreigners on her side.

Varys

What he wants: To finally serve a competent ruler for once.

What he’s afraid of: That Daenerys will go mad just like her father did.

Theon and Yara Greyjoy

What they want: To reclaim the Salt Throne, which their uncle Euron won in a magnificent victory, really, some people are calling it the biggest Kingsmoot win since Urragon III.

What they’re afraid of: Euron, mostly. Which, hey, turned out to be right!

Olenna Tyrell

What she wants: To get revenge on the Lannisters for killing her entire family.

What she’s afraid of: Daenerys trying too hard to be beloved by Westeros, and not trusting her instincts.

Ellaria Sand and the Sand Snakes

What they want: Revenge on the Lannisters for killing all of their family members that they themselves did not kill.

What they’re afraid of: Right now? Probably Euron.

Team Stark

Jon Snow

What he wants: For all of humanity to band together in the fight against the White Walkers. If that means aligning with Daenerys, so be it.

What he’s afraid of: Everyone getting so caught up in factional infighting that they’re entirely unprepared for the Night King’s invasion.

Sansa Stark

What she wants: The same as Jon, just maybe without the Dany alliance.

What she’s afraid of: Jon walking into a trap. For Sansa, the lesson of Ned and Robb’s deaths is that too much trust gets you killed.

The Lords of the North and the Vale

What they want: They want to kill White Walkers, sure, but don’t see what that has to do with Jon Snow leaving the North.

What they’re afraid of: Any and all outsiders, particularly if their last name is “Targaryen.”

Littlefinger

What he wants: To marry Sansa.

What he’s afraid of: The secret nagging sense that he’s not good enough for anyone to ever truly love him.

Team Cersei

Cersei Lannister

What she wants: To keep the Iron Throne by any means necessary.

What she’s afraid of: Being surrounded by enemies on all sides, which is why she had a gigantic map painted on the floor to remind her of it every single second.

Jaime Lannister

What he wants: An end to all this miserable fighting so he can live in peace with Cersei.

What he’s afraid of: Cersei turning into another Mad King and/or being cucked by Euron Greyjoy.

Randyll Tarly and the Lords of the Reach

What they want: To protect Westeros from Daenerys and her army of foreign soldiers.

What they’re afraid of: Being disloyal to House Tyrell, their longtime lieges.

Euron Greyjoy

What he wants: First, he wanted to marry Daenerys. Now, he wants to marry Cersei. Makes you wonder if he isn’t really into them for their personalities.

What he’s afraid of: Subtlety.