15 mins ago

So, What’s Nymeria Been Up to on Game of Thrones?

Catching up with Arya’s direwolf after six long years.

9:59 p.m.

Let’s Discuss Tonight’s Episode of Game of Thrones

Were you happy to see Nymeria again?

9:27 p.m.

Linkin Park’s Website Now Includes Suicide Prevention Resources

Lead singer Chester Bennington died last week in an apparent suicide.

9:00 p.m.

Riding the Subway (and Avoiding Germs) With Cazzie David

If it’s possible, she’s even more of a neurotic basket case than her father, noted neurotic basket case Larry David.

9:00 p.m.

T.J. Miller Knows You Think He’s Crazy for Leaving Silicon Valley

A candid conversation with the actor and former HBO star.

8:45 p.m.

Watch All of the Trailers Released at San Diego Comic-Con

It’s Christmas in July!

7:42 p.m.

Steven Moffat Addresses Doctor Who Casting Backlash by Saying It Doesn’t Exist

“So many people are wanting to pretend there is a problem. There isn’t.”

6:49 p.m.

Pearl Mackie to Make Her Final Doctor Who Appearance in the Christmas Special

“This is wicked. Thanks for having me.”

6:00 p.m.

Doctor Who Stars Respond to Jodie Whittaker Casting Backlash

▶️ “I guess we’re still having that conversation.”

5:57 p.m.

Josh Hutcherson Does a Mean Impression of Seth Rogen’s Laugh

▶️ He became familiar with the distinct laughs of Rogen and co-producer Evan Goldberg on the set of Future Man.

5:43 p.m.

How Outlander’s Claire and Jaime Will Deal With Heartbreak in Season 3

▶️ The show’s stars walk us through their characters’ emotional journeys.

3:13 p.m.

Ryan Coogler Fought Chadwick Boseman on Black Panther Set to Energize the Star

“He’s very hands-on,” says the star. “He likes to be physical and be part of it.”

2:02 p.m.

Female BBC Stars Politely Demand Equal Pay for Equal Work

More than 40 women are now involved.

1:40 p.m.

Brad Pitt and Frank Ocean’s Bromance Reaches New Levels With Concert Serenade

A different spin on Ocean’s Eleven.

11:55 a.m.

Seth MacFarlane’s The Orville Trailer: Space Exploration Meets Workplace Comedy

Blasting off on Fox this fall.

10:42 a.m.

A Former Doctor Who Doctor Isn’t Too Pleased With a Woman Getting the Role

“It’s the loss of a role model for boys.”

9:49 a.m.

Great British Bake Off’s Mel and Sue Have Found Their Next Hosting Gig

Britain knows best.

9:19 a.m.

Shawn and Gus Are Here to Psych You Up for Their Upcoming Holiday Reunion

I know, you know, you wanna watch this.

12:10 a.m.

Spawn Won’t Be the Main Character in Todd McFarlane’s New Spawn Movie

▶️ The upcoming film, produced by Blumhouse, will be more of a horror movie than a superhero one.

Yesterday at 11:31 p.m.

Smallville Star Tom Welling to Return to DC Universe in Lucifer

No word yet on whether his new character wears glasses.