An Important Game of Thrones Season-7 Update: Euron Greyjoy’s Gonna Be Hot(ter)

HBO likes to keep a tight lid on any potential Game of Thrones season-7 spoilers, but thanks to an amazing scoop from EW, we have this to report: Next season, Euron Greyjoy’s gonna be super hot. Now, you as a human being with eyes might contest that, despite his lack of moral compass, the cruel Iron Islander was already pretty hot. After all, he’s played by Pilou Asbæk, who looks like a Danish version of Joshua Jackson. Asbæk was a consistent scene-stealer in Borgen, and will make you want to move to Copenhagen. But just listen to this: “Euron’s messy hair, scraggly beard, and dour clothes will be replaced by a sexier close-cropped style and swaggering black robes.” Asbæk, who, in a detail almost too pornographic to include, was on set in Spain wearing a CrossFit T-shirt at the time of the interview, also added that Euron is “much more just f—ing enjoying himself this season … He’s more charming. He takes himself seriously, but not too seriously.”

In the books, and especially in that one preview chapter from Winds of Winter, Euron tends to be much more of a monster than the version we’ve seen onscreen, or this new, sexy reboot. But it seems the show has tacked away from the source material and turned Euron into more of a pirate lothario. “[Euron] brings a different energy to the show,” co–executive producer Bryan Cogman told EW. “He’s the kind of guy who will kill you and steal your girlfriend.” Pilou Asbæk? More like Pilou Asbaek!