Photo: HBO

When last we left Westeros in Game of Thrones’ sixth season, Jon Snow and Sansa Stark finally had a long-awaited family reunion. While fans might have expected the two to put aside their former differences, you could see the sibling tensions rising once again when Sansa gave a look of utter disappointment after Jon was made King of the North despite her saving the day in the Battle of the Bastards. If you expected the alliance between Sansa and Jon to go from cold to Night King levels of frosty after shit-talker extraordinaire Petyr Baelish suggested she’d make a better Queen of the North, you were right. Kit Harington told Entertainment Weekly,

“There is definite tension between them right from the first scene. There are the same problems — she questions his decisions and command; he doesn’t listen to her. But as far as where that goes or takes them or how dark it can get, we’ll see. It gets past sibling squabbling, it gets into two people power struggling.”

Hopefully, Sansa doesn’t pull an Ollie and betray her secret Targaryen cousin (whom she still believes is her bastard half-brother).