Photo: HBO

At this point, those looking to avoid spoilers for the next season of Game of Thrones might have to start avoiding even the most seemingly banal interviews with below-the-line production staff — and those looking for spoilers have to start reading between the lines. For instance, in an interview with Uproxx (as pointed out by Newsweek), costume designer Michele Clapton seems to have revealed a bit about which characters will meet up this season. Apparently, it all hinges on Jon Snow’s fur cape. Clapton told Uproxx:

We had a lot of discussions about does the cape give him presence or is it better to not have that presence? What are we trying to say? There are times when we removed it because we wanted him to be more vulnerable. Especially I think, when he saw Dany, and he went to see her for the first time in her chamber. We decided to remove it, but then when he went to see Cersei, we put it on.

So, it seems that Jon Snow is going to meet up with both Daenerys, which was rumored ever since paparazzi photos from the set started to leak during filming, and Cersei, which is perhaps an even bigger reveal. Now, Kit Harington himself has said Game of Thrones sometimes shoots fake scenes to mislead the paps, but it seems doubtful that so much thought would go into the costumes for those scenes. Odds are, Jon Snow’s gonna have audiences with those two blondes this season, cape on, and cape off.