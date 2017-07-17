Latest News from Vulture

41 seconds ago

Did You Catch the Changes to Game of Thrones’ Opening Credits?

Hello, Oldtown!

5:04 p.m.

Game of Thrones’ Season-7 Ratings Are Off to a Record-Breaking Start

Winter may finally be here, but GOT ratings continue to be red-hot.

5:00 p.m.

R. Kelly Accused of Holding Multiple Women ‘Prisoner’ in an Abusive ‘Cult’

Two families say they have not seen their daughters in months to over a year; Kelly denies the allegations.

3:31 p.m.

Remembering George A. Romero, Genre Cinema’s Visionary Satirist

Romero was not just a zombie auteur. He was also the filmmaker who captured the dark side of the 1960s the most indelibly.

3:22 p.m.

Disney Says It Had the ‘Full Support’ of Henson Family in Firing Voice of Kermit

Steve Whitmire was allegedly “overly hostile and unproductive.”

2:40 p.m.

Never Forget Radiohead’s Relationship With Israel Goes Way Back

Radiohead are still largely indebted to Israel for helping make “Creep” a hit.

2:26 p.m.

Crown Heights Trailer: The System Is Stacked Against Lakeith Stanfield

See it in theaters August 25.

2:18 p.m.

A Hamlet Where Everyone’s Onstage, and Oscar Isaac Is Among Us

And Oscar Isaac is among us all.

1:54 p.m.

The Best Shoulder Fashion in the Game of Thrones Premiere

Let the game of shoulders begin!

1:27 p.m.

Did You Catch the Mulholland Drive Cameo on Twin Peaks?

Rebekah Del Rio returns.

12:59 p.m.

Simpsons Deleted Scene Reveals Moe Was Almost Cast to Play Poochie

Simpsons writer shared pages from the script on Twitter.

12:53 p.m.

Dev Patel Will Star in a Movie About Chippendales (Sadly Not As a Dancer)

He’ll play Somen Banerjee, a co-founder of the strip-club empire.

12:15 p.m.

Is Euron Greyjoy Hot Enough for You Now?

Euron’s makeover includes a little eyeliner and a lot of leather.

12:04 p.m.

17 Movies Essential to Understanding George A. Romero

From White Zombie to Get Out.

12:00 p.m.

Vertigo Editor Karen Berger Is Launching a New Line of Comics With Dark Horse

It’s called Berger Books and its debut series come from Anthony Bourdain, Ann Nocenti, David Aja, among others.

11:11 a.m.

The Dating Advice John Boyega Got From Robert Downey Jr. and Orlando Bloom

They talked over waffles.

10:57 a.m.

Aaron Carter Is Feuding With His Brother Nick Carter After DUI Arrest

Carter and his girlfriend were arrested on Saturday night in Georgia.

9:55 a.m.

Game of Thrones Has Become More Empathetic and Complex in Its Final Leg

It’s as dedicated to self-reflection as its wisest characters.

9:11 a.m.

Blade Runner 2049 Trailer: There’s a Replicant on the Loose

Blade Runner 2049 will be released October 6.

8:57 a.m.

Get to Know Jodie Whittaker, Your First Female Doctor on Doctor Who

You’ve probably seen her on Broadchurch or Black Mirror.