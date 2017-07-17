Game of Thrones’ Season-7 Ratings Are Off to a Record-Breaking Start

Photo: HBO

HBO’s Game of Thrones juggernaut shows no signs of slowing. Per Nielsen, Sunday’s season-seven premiere drew a Wun Wun–size audience of 10.1 million linear viewers for the 9 p.m. telecast, jumping 27 percent from April 2016’s season-six opener and surpassing the previous same-day linear record of 8.9 million viewers established with last year’s finale. As impressive as those numbers are, HBO says the actual audience (so far) for last night’s premiere was even bigger. Including folks who caught multiple linear replays on HBO’s various channels or streamed via HBO GO and HBO NOW, the network says 16.1 million viewers have already seen the GOT opener. That’s a massive 50 percent leap from the similar all-in number for last year’s premiere. Winter may finally be here, but GOT ratings continue to be red-hot.