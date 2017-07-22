Photo: Steve Snowden/Getty Images

It’s been a few years since George R. R. Martin graced us with a new book — maybe you’ve heard something about that — but the author is now promising that not only will the wait soon come to an end later this year, but fans should expect some new material in 2018, too. In his latest Not a Blog post, Martin indicated that either the first volume of Fire and Blood, a book of fake Targaryen king histories, or the long (long) anticipated Winds of Winter will hit bookshelves by the end of next year, writing “I do think you will have a Westeros book from me in 2018.” Obviously, that’s no confirmation — it goes without saying that, at least in the case of Winds, his proposed timelines have proven a little optimistic in the past — and while it might be enough to rev up the anticipation machine once again, there’s reason to suspect that Martin’s still making some ambitious promises. Look no further than his knowing tease at the end of the post: “Who knows, maybe two [books],” he writes of what to expect in 2018. “A boy can dream…”