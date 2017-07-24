In Game of Thrones, Samwell Tarly is a noted fan of his fellow Night’s Watchman Jon Snow, but in real life actor John Bradley wouldn’t mind if his co-star Kit Harington was a little less great in every way. “Seeing [Harington] on screen is nice enough,” Bradley told Conan O’Brien at Comic Con, “but it’s nothing compared to what I’m going to call the live experience.” Bradley assured the audience that it was comparable to seeing a grand work of art only as a small pixilated copy on someone’s phone versus at the museum. Bradley, to be fair, is fine with Harington being handsome, smart, and talented — so long as the other actor doesn’t steal his Instagram pose.
Comments