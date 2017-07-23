Great British Bake Off’s Mel and Sue Have Found Their Next Hosting Gig

Photo: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Just like the arrival of Botanical Week, Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins are ready to immerse themselves into some new and exciting territory. A new show with them as co-hosts, that is! Per the BBC, the former Great British Bake Off hosts have officially chosen their next project together, with the duo signing up to host a revival of the classic, family-friendly British television series The Generation Game. The quirky game show has had a few iterations since debuting in 1971, with the basic structure following “pairs of family members across generations” as they take part in “performance and task-based games,” with the ultimate goal of reaching the end to play a conveyor belt that spews out an array of prizes. In addition to Mel and Sue, a panel of celebrity judges will be present to help assign scores and keep the peace, as well. “It’s a cuddly toy, it’s a toaster, it’s a circular power saw, no it’s Mel and Sue doing The Generation Game,” the hosts said in a statement. “We can’t believe it, we are so excited!” A premiere date has yet to be announced. Fingers crossed that PBS will pick it up.