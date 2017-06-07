Hawaii Five-0 Showrunner Defends CBS in Salary Dispute That Led to Stars’ Exits

Photo: CBS /Getty Images

In the wake of Daniel Dae Kim and Grace Park’s departure from Hawaii Five-0, the CBS procedural’s showrunner Peter Lenkov has commented on the salary dispute that led to their exit. “CBS was extremely generous and proactive in their renegotiation talks,” Lenkov said in a note posted to Twitter. “So much so, the actors were getting unprecedented raises, but in the end they chose to move on.” According to reports, CBS’s final offer to Park and Kim was around 10 percent lower than what their co-stars Alex O’Loughlin and Scott Caan were making, though the actors are all credited with the same number of episodes. (Caan and O’Loughlin also get a cut of the show’s backend deals.) In his note, Lenkov alludes to negotiations for Park to “return for a handful of episodes, but for several reasons that didn’t work out.” He also said the show “has and will continue to showcase one of the most diverse casts on TV” and listed several actors of color who have been recurring stars or series regulars on the show, though he did not comment on their pay. Hawaii Five-0 is currently casting a new female series regular to replace Park’s character. Addressing his exit from the series earlier this week, Kim wrote, “The path to equality is rarely easy.”