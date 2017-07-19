After the high-profile exits of former stars Daniel Dae Kim and Grace Park amid salary disputes, Hawaii Five-O has found three new lead actors. CBS announced today that Ian Anthony Dale, Meaghan Rath, and Beulah Koale are taking lead roles in the procedural as it heads into its eighth season. Dale has played Park’s character Kono’s husband Adam Noshimuri on Five-O since season two, and his character will now join the rest of the crew, as Kono disappeared into a sex-trafficking operation at the end of the last season. Rath will play Tani Rey, a police-academy dropout who’s recruited into the squad. Koale will play Junior Reigns, a former Navy SEAL who takes up a job with the Five-O. Park and Kim reportedly left the series after CBS offered them salary increases but not equal pay with their white co-stars. By bringing on Dale, Rath, and Koale, CBS has addressed some of the criticism of Five-O’s lack of diversity after Park and Grace’s departure, though details of the new cast members’ pay have not been revealed.
