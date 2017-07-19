Latest News from Vulture

11 mins ago

4 Best New Songs of the Week: Selena Gomez, Chance the Rapper, Lana Del Rey

Selena Gomez has quietly mastered the art of performative sensuality.

19 mins ago

Radiohead Finally Performed in Israel, and It Was Their Longest Show in years

They played 27 songs in total.

5:33 p.m.

The Story of the Time George Romero Walked Out on a Hollywood Exec

When the exec answered his phone a third time, Romero turned to me and said, “Let’s go.”

5:16 p.m.

There Is a Secret Mixtape for Disneyland’s Space Mountain Roller Coaster

Listening to this mix will change your Space Mountain experience entirely.

5:16 p.m.

Game of Thrones Showrunners’ Next Show Is an Alternate-History Civil War Drama

The series is set during the “Third American Civil War,” in a mirror version of the present.

4:57 p.m.

Mena Massoud 101: Meet Your New Aladdin

From “Al Qaeda #2” to leading man.

4:54 p.m.

Lana Del Rey Is Cooling It With Americana Imagery Now That Trump Is in Office

“Women started to feel less safe under this administration instantly.”

4:24 p.m.

Lana Del Rey’s Album Leaked Last Night, and She Wasn’t Happy

3:52 p.m.

Hawaii Five-O Brings on Three New Series Regulars After Kim and Park’s Exits

Ian Anthony Dale, Meaghan Rath, and Beulah Koale are taking lead roles in the CBS series.

3:48 p.m.

Game of Thrones’ John Bradley on Sam’s Morality, Cleaning Bedpans, and Fake Poop

“If you want to re-create human feces onscreen, the best thing to do is to use soaking-wet fruitcake.”

3:48 p.m.

R. Kelly Reportedly ‘Raised’ Woman in Alleged Sex Cult Since She Was ‘14 or 15’

“All these girls just dote on him. It’s so fucked up. They’re completely manipulated and brainwashed.”

3:08 p.m.

R. Kelly’s Latest Legal Trouble, Explained

With Kelly accused of running a “sex cult,” he could be headed for another legal battle.

2:44 p.m.

All 10 Christopher Nolan Movies, Ranked

Figuring out which of the director’s films were the masterpieces, and which were merely near-masterpieces.

2:22 p.m.

A Clueless American’s Guide to the Battle of Dunkirk

Explaining the evacuation at the heart of Christopher Nolan’s latest.

1:44 p.m.

BBC Had The Perfect Response to Complaints About Casting a Female Doctor Who

“The Doctor is an alien from the planet Gallifrey and it has been established in the show that Time Lords can switch gender.”

1:41 p.m.

How to Remember Every Major Game of Thrones Character

People have weird names on Game of Thrones. Here are easy tricks and mnemonics to remember them.

1:13 p.m.

M*A*S*H, How I Met Your Mother, and, Most Importantly, Bones Are Coming to Hulu

Hulu’s deal with 20th Century Fox TV also includes rights to Glee, The Practice, and Dollhouse.

12:40 p.m.

What Happens After SoundCloud?

Don’t get too comfortable with any one way of traversing the internet. Be prepared to adapt when things shift.

12:00 p.m.

Spotify CEO Daniel Ek’s 10 Favorite Books

Including The Alchemist, Sapiens, and more.

11:59 a.m.

Studios Reportedly Fear Russian Hack If They Put Vladimir Putin in Their Films

“For a studio to release a movie about Putin that makes him look like a fool would be suicide.”