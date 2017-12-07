Latest News from Vulture

1 min ago

8 Best New Songs of the Week: Demi Lovato, Zola Jesus, Tyler the Creator, More

Demi Lovato is unapologetic as ever on her new song.

5:56 p.m.

An Appreciation of Chance the Rapper’s Dad Instagram

His Instagram is a shrine to his daughter Kensli.

5:53 p.m.

If You Want to See How Divided America Is, Look at Hannity and Maddow’s Ratings

The flagship broadcasts of Fox News and MSNBC finished in a near-tie last night.

4:40 p.m.

HBO Will Make Insecure Season 1 Available Free the Day Of Its Season-2 Premiere

Your July 23 is gonna be hella full.

4:34 p.m.

Here’s Ryan Phillippe Rapping a Little Ditty He Wrote

He mentions Cruel Intentions and calls himself Daddy, so …

4:30 p.m.

Rey Still Doesn’t Have Star Wars: Monopoly Token Due to ‘Insufficient Interest’

#WheresRey?

4:27 p.m.

Lana Del Rey’s Romance With Rap Is On Again

Lana Del Rey teams up with A$AP Rocky for two songs that seem to rekindle her love of the sonics of rap music.

3:24 p.m.

Who’s Going to Die on Game of Thrones This Year?

Let’s guess which characters won’t survive the penultimate season.

2:30 p.m.

Lana Del Rey’s Lust for Life Song Titles, Ranked by How Lana Del Rey They Are

She’s just a beautiful woman with beautiful problems.

2:22 p.m.

Who Is the Sexiest Shakespeare? An Investigation

Is Joseph Fiennes in Shakespeare in Love the hottest Bard?

2:00 p.m.

TNT Renews Claws for a Second Season

Claws is defying the ratings rules of Peak TV.

1:38 p.m.

Ozark Trailer: Jason Bateman and Laura Linney Are Getting Dramatic in the Woods

Premiering on Netflix July 21.

1:12 p.m.

All Hail Kyle MacLachlan’s Twin Peaks Social-Media Blitz

Damn fine memes.

1:04 p.m.

Is Tony Stark the Real Villain in Spider-Man: Homecoming?

He’s got great power, but he’s not teaching responsibility.

12:44 p.m.

Lana Del Rey Enlists A$AP Rocky for Even More Summertime Sadness in New Songs

She’s reunited with the JFK to her Jackie O and Marilyn.

12:43 p.m.

Chillwave Is Back … or Is It?

The short-lived subgenre that promoted lazy days and good vibes is back, but maybe it never quite left.

12:28 p.m.

Grinning Justice Arrives in The Tick Trailer

It’s the latest screen adaptation of a long-running cult comic-book character.

12:00 p.m.

John Lithgow’s 10 Favorite Books

From William Faulkner to Ann Patchett.

11:46 a.m.

Is the Black Panther Cast the Sexiest in the Marvel Universe?

Angela Bassett in white locs! Chadwick Boseman and Michael B. Jordan staring each other down!

11:11 a.m.

A Wrinkle in Time First Look Reveals Oprah As a Stunning Celestial Being

Also Chris Pine as a very hot Mr. Murry.