The epic, sweeping Game of Thrones might be HBO’s big summer show, but the network’s putting some significant push behind the relationship comedy Insecure, which will air in the block after GOT, behind Ballers. HBO announced today that it will make every episode of the first season of Issa Rae’s Insecure — an Elizabeth Warren favorite — available to stream on YouTube and HBO.com for 24 hours, starting at 6 a.m. ET on July 23, the day of the show’s second-season premiere. If you haven’t already become obsessed with Molly, TV’s best best friend, or developed some very conflicted emotions about Lawrence, now’s your chance.
Comments